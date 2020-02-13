Airbus logs 2019 net loss of 1.36 bn euros
Paris: Airbus on Thursday reported a net loss of 1.36 billion euros in 2019 after being hit by a 3.6-billion-euro fine over a bribery scandal and extra development costs for the A400M transport aircraft.
The firm said operating profits rose to 6.9 billion euros ($7.5 billion), adding that it expected to deliver about 880 commercial planes in 2020 against 863 in 2019.
"We achieved a great deal in 2019. We delivered a strong underlying financial performance driven mainly by our commercial aircraft deliveries," said Airbus Chief Executive Officer Guillaume Faury.
"The reported earnings also reflect the final agreements with the authorities resolving the compliance investigations and a charge related to revised export assumptions for the A400M."
Airbus has agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros in fines to Britain, France and the United States to settle corruption inquiries sparked by suspicious sales. The company said commercial aircraft orders increased to 768 last year from 747 in 2018.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Centre fails to invite Mamata at East-West Metro...13 Feb 2020 6:41 PM GMT
Controversial remarks could be one of possible reasons for...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
No CM, political leaders invited, ceremony to be...13 Feb 2020 6:37 PM GMT
Doesn't look, feel, smell right when e-tailer makes Rs 6K...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT
Bureaucratic reshuffle: Debasish Panda appointed finance...13 Feb 2020 6:35 PM GMT