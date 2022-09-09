Air India Group starts vacating its offices from government-owned properties

Mumbai: Air India has decided to vacate its offices in government-owned properties, and will house them jointly with other Tata group airlines, including Vistara, in a modern campus in the national capital region by March next year.

Air India, which was taken over by the salt-to-software conglomerate in January this year, continued with offices in government buildings including Airlines House near Parliament House in the national capital, a company statement said on Friday.

Airline staff in this office as also the ones in Delhi's Safdarjung Complex, GSD Complex and IGI Terminal One will be temporarily located in an office space in Gurugram beginning this month and will move to a newly-built Vatika complex in early 2023. The idea is to house employees of all group airlines including Vistara and Air Asia India at one location.

"Air India Group has embarked on its strategy to consolidate workspaces across the country as an integral part of its transformation agenda," the statement said. The consolidation of workspaces, it said, is being undertaken to improve collaboration, strengthen the organisation's culture, upgrade employees' work environment and facilities, and more easily deploy new technology.

"Beginning from this month, a number of Air India offices presently housed in government-owned premises across the country are being vacated.

"The largest base of staff, located in Delhi's Airlines House, Safdarjung Complex, GSD Complex and IGI Terminal One, will move to an interim office space in Gurugram before ultimately relocating to a campus at the newly-constructed Vatika One-On-One development in early 2023," it said.

In May, the group had asked its staff to vacate the government-owned housing colonies, including big ones in Delhi and Mumbai. Besides Air India and its international budget arm Air India Express, Tata Group also holds a majority 51 per cent stake in Vistara, its joint venture airline with Singapore Airlines (SIA), and a 83.67 per cent stake in budget carrier AirAsia India.

