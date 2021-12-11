Aiming better & safe travel experience, Railways to replace ICF coaches with LHB, says Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that aiming at the modernisation of railways, the ministry has decided to convert trains operating with conventional Integral Coach Factory (ICF) type coaches by Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches, which are technologically superior and provide better travelling experience and safety.



While speaking at Rajya Sabha on Friday, the minister informed that Indian Railways are producing only LHB coaches from 2018 onwards. Till November 2021, 575 pairs of trains have been replaced with LHB coaches. However, this conversion of LHB coaches with ICF coaches is being done in a phased manner subject to operational feasibility and availability of coaches.

In addition, state-of-the-art coaches of India's first semi high-speed Vande Bharat train are being produced as Train sets are also being inducted.

The different Coaches with improved features like Humsafar, Tejas, Antyodaya, Utkrisht Double-Decker Air-conditioned Yatri (UDAY), Mahamana, Deen Dayalu and Vistadome are being inducted over Indian Railways, the minister added. However, railways neither operate train services nor undertake the conversion of coaches on a state-wise basis, Vaishnaw mentioned while answering an unstarred question in the Upper House of the Parliament.

On the other hand, while talking about the modernization of railway stations, the minister mentioned on the Floor of the House that the ministry is exploring various possibilities of funding to develop the railway stations under different models.

"Time frame for construction of stations can not be indicated at this stage as station development program is complex and requires detailed techno-economic studies and various statutory clearances," Vaishnaw said.