AIIB in discussion with India to finance ambitious $8 bn health infra scheme

New Delhi: The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is in discussion with the Indian government for financing a $8 billion scheme for improving health infrastructure at the district level to make the country better prepared for the future healthcare challenges.

The Beijing-based multilateral funding agency had earlier approved a financial assistance of $1.2 billion for India to fight the pandemic. "The Government of India has discussed about its ambitious scheme of strengthening the health infrastructure. It entails building health infrastructure in every district including upgrading of testing facilities with the Indian Council of Medical Research" AIIB Vice President D J Pandian said. It is a $8-billion project, he said, adding that the World Bank and Asian Development Bank are also involved in the discussion with the Health Department of the Government of India.

The Finance Ministry is trying to put up a financing plan for this ambitious scheme and the minute details are being worked out, he said.If things work out, the financing by the AIIB can be cleared this year itself on a fast-track basis, he added. With regard to COVID-19 assistance, Pandian said the AIIB has approved two loans of $500 million and $750 million, respectively.

The first loan of $500 million sanctioned in May was towards building a resilient health system that can effectively treat COVID-19 patients and prevent its spread,

he said.