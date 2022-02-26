AIFTP inaugurates 2-day Eastern Zone's National Tax Conference

Kolkata: The All India Federation of Tax Practitioners (AIFTP) organised the Eastern Zone's National Tax Conference of AIFTP spread over two days (February 26 & 27, 2022) at The Lalit Great Eastern Hotel, Kolkata with the theme "New Tax Laws Impact and Promotion" where in more than 400 eminent tax practitioners from all over the country participated.

This National Conference is an endeavor to maintain and develop competencies of the taxation professionals, to enhance their knowledge, expertise and skill sets for Court Litigation and in varied areas of the profession.

The Inaugural session of the Eastern Zone's National Tax Conference of AIFTP was inaugurated by Justice Subhro Kamal Mukherjee, Former Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; Khalid Aziz Anwar, Commissioner, Directorate of Commercial Taxes, WB & was attended by DK Gandhi, National President of AIFTP; Justice Md. Nizamuddin, Judge Calcutta High Court; Achintya Bhattacharjee, Conference Chairman; Vivek Agarwal, Conference Secretary and National Joint Secretary.

On this occasion, Vivek Agarwal, Conference Secretary and National Joint Secretary of AIFTP stated, "National Conference is an integral part of the Tax Practitioners which helps the professional to enhance their knowledge. Under the able guidance of Dr. Ashok Saraf and N.D. Saha, the federation has achieved new milestones and set new benchmarks."