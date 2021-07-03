AI pilots body seeks compensation to family of pilot succumbing to Covid

Mumbai: A section of Air India pilots on Friday sought compensation to the family of a pilot succumbing to coronavirus infection as per the central government norms besides providing job to one dependent member on compassionate grounds.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) also urged that any pilot becoming permanently medically unfit or temporarily medically unfit due to Covid or post Covid complications, must be provided annuity at four times of the normal

coverage, due to the impending increased risk while undertaking flights under Vande Bharat Mission or Air Bubble pacts.

Indian Pilots Guild (IPG) claims that as many as five Air India pilots have died due to Covid-19 besides 460 contracting infection and over 30 pilots requiring hospitalistion till date.

"We seek as an immediate and interim measure wherein the family of any pilot contracting Covid and succumbing to it, be treated as a frontline worker and be compensated as per the Government of India policy , in addition to any other personal or group insurance.

"Additionally, one dependant member of such pilot (spouse, child or sibling) be provided suitable alternate employment by

Air India Ltd," the IPG said in the letter.

The copies of the letter have also been marked to the Union Finance Minister, Union Health Minister, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Civil Aviation, Director General of Civil Aviation as well as to the Chairman and Managing Director of Air India.

"Our members have been at the forefront of the efforts under your guidance and able stewardship in combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.