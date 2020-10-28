Agra's Preeti explains benefits of Paytm Soundbox to PM Modi

Hyderabad: India's leading digital financial services platform Paytm has today announced that it will deploy 10 lakh Paytm Soundbox by the end of this fiscal year. The company that pioneered QR payments in the country launched this IoT device that empowers merchants with instant voice confirmation so that they don't miss a payment. This confirmation can be received in the language of one's choice, thereby bringing more transparency to the whole experience of digital transactions.

Paytm has already empowered over 2 lakh street hawkers, kiranas and merchants across the country with Paytm Soundbox. The device comes with Paytm All-in-QR, enabling the merchants to accept unlimited payments at zero percent fees directly into their bank account. As soon as a transaction is completed, the Soundbox confirms the total amount received against a purchase. The device comes with a SIM card and can operate without any wi-fi connection. There are several easy payment plans which the merchant can choose from.

The positive impact of various Paytm's technology revolutions on the lives of small merchants and hawkers was clearly visible during a recent interaction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a woman fruit-seller.

When Preeti from Agra was asked about the device placed on her cart, she confidently displayed the Paytm All-in-One Soundbox explaining how it helped her to accept digital payments and get confirmation instantly. She said, "Achaa hai na? Saamne Waala

Paagal Nahi banaa Sakta". ("It's good no? No one can make a fool of me"). Mpost