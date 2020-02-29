AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays an additional Rs 8,004 cr, claims compliance with SC judgement
New Delhi: Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has made an additional payment of Rs 8,004 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues to the Department of Telecom (DoT).
The payment of Rs 8,004 crore is in addition to Rs 10,000 crore the company paid on February 17, 2020, in compliance with the Supreme Court judgement, it said in a regulatory filing.
The company said it calculated the liabilities on self-assessment basis till December 31, 2019, and the payment includes interest up to February 29, 2020.
The company has carried out self-assessment from FY 2006-07 up to December 31, 2019, and interest thereon up to February 29, 2020, in line with the Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) judgement, Bharti Airtel said.
"Accordingly the company paid an additional amount of Rs 3,004 crore towards the full and final amounts due over and above the ad-hoc amount of Rs 10,000 crore paid on February 17, 2020, on behalf of Bharti Group of companies," the filing said.
The payment included liabilities on Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom and Telenor India.
"We have also deposited an additional amount of Rs 5,000 crore, as an ad-hoc payment (subject to the subsequent refund/adjustment to cover differences, if any arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT," Airtel said.
According to DoT estimates, Airtel owed nearly Rs 35,586 crore, including licence fee, spectrum usage charges with interest on the unpaid amount, penalty and interest on penalty till July 2019.
"Based on the aforesaid payment we have now complied with AGR judgement and the directions in the order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019," the company said.
