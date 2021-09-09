AGEL lists $750 mn foreign currency green bonds on India INX platform

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has listed its $750-million foreign currency green bonds on India INX's Global Securities Market platform.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has listed its maiden $750-million green bonds with a 3-year maturity at a competitive coupon of 4.375 per cent, India INX said in a statement.

The bonds were rated Ba3 (stable) by Moody's and have garnered huge investor interest across the globe, it added.

These bonds have been listed on India INX's GSM green platform, which is the exchange's dedicated platform for listing of green, social, sustainable and all such ESG (environment, social and governance)-flavoured bonds.

India INX MD & CEO V Balasubramaniam said in the statement, "We welcome Adani Green Energy for the listing of its $750-million foreign currency green bonds on GSM green platform of the India INX. The criteria for issuance is aligned with global standards established by ICMA's Green Bond Principles and Climate Bonds Initiative."