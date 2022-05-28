AGEL commissions India's 1st hybrid power plant in Jaisalmer

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) arm Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer One Limited (AHEJOL) has commissioned a 390 MW wind-solar hybrid power plant at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

This is the first ever wind and solar hybrid power generation plant in India, a company statement said.

The hybrid power plant, integrated through solar and wind power generation, harnesses the full potential of renewable energy by resolving the intermittency of the generation and provides a more reliable solution to meet the rising power demand, the statement added. "Wind-Solar Hybrid energy is an important aspect of our business strategy which aims to meet India's growing need for green energy," said

Vneet S Jaain, MD and CEO, AGEL.

Jaain added that the commissioning of this hybrid plant is an incremental step towards meeting India's sustainable energy goals. "This project is a part of the first construction facility by international banks in Adani Green. It is commendable that the project was successfully executed amidst the uncertainties imposed by the global pandemic," he said.

The new plant has a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) with tariff at Rs 2.69 per kWh, well below the Average Power Procurement Cost (APPC) at national level, delivering access to affordable, modern, and clean energy to all, the statement said.

With the successful commissioning of the plant, AGEL now has an operational capacity of 5.8 GW. This places AGEL's total renewable portfolio of 20.4 GW well on track to meet its vision of 45 GW capacity by 2030.