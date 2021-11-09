AGEL, ATL declare energy compact goals

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) and Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) have declared their energy compact goals as part of COP26, primarily adhering to the Sustainable Development Goal 7 (SDG 7).

AGEL has set a target of achieving the 45-gigawatt (GW) renewable energy capacity by 2030, with the average tariff below the average power purchase cost (APPC) at the national level. Further, AGEL will invest $20 billion in renewable energy development over the next decade and develop a two GW per year solar manufacturing capacity by FY 2022-23.

ATL is on course to increase the share of renewable power procurement from the current 3 per cent to 30 per cent by FY23 and to 70 per cent by FY 2030 through its utility subsidiary in Mumbai and reduce its carbon intensity on per unit of revenue basis to support SDG 13 for Climate Change Mitigation.