After Mumbai, Hyd sees Rs 100/litre petrol

New Delhi: Hyderabad on Monday became the second metro city in the country to see petrol price crossing Rs 100 per litre mark after fuel prices were raised yet again.

Petrol price was hiked by 29 paise per litre and diesel by 30 paise, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

The hike — 24th in six weeks — pushed fuel prices across the country to new historic highs.

In Delhi, petrol hit an all-time high of Rs 96.41 a litre, while diesel is now priced at Rs 87.28 per litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

And because of this, petrol retails at over Rs 100 per litre mark in seven states and union territories — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Ladakh.

While several districts of Telangana saw petrol hitting Rs 100 mark earlier this month, state capital Hyderabad reached the mark on Monday. Petrol in the city is now priced at Rs 100.20 per litre and diesel at Rs 95.14.

Hyderabad is the second metro city to see Rs 100 per litre petrol price. Mumbai on May 29 became the first metro in the country where petrol was being sold at over Rs 100 a litre.