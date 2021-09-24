Aditya Birla to invest Rs 1,140 cr in Haryana

Chandigarh: Aditya Birla Group is going to invest Rs 1,140 crore in Haryana. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar handed over Regular Letter of Allotment to a team of Aditya Birla Group for setting up a large paint manufacturing facility in Panipat Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.



Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said that an allotment of 70 acres of land to Aditya Birla Group in Panipat has been made for setting up the paint manufacturing facility with an investment of Rs 1,140 crore.

The Chief Operating Officer, Ajit Kumar, Regional Head, Piyush and Project Head, Kalimuddin from Aditya Birla Group on Friday called upon Khattar for the same. They assured to start the project immediately and complete the same in the shortest possible time.

The spokesperson said that this allotment has been made under Mega Project Category in a totally transparent manner by inviting online applications through open advertisement.

The unit will provide direct employment to about 550 persons and help in industrial growth of the area through proliferation of ancillary units.

Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, V. Umashankar, Managing Director, HSIIDC, Anurag Agarwal and Chief Coordinator Industries, HSIIDC, Sunil Sharma were present during the event.