Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri new Director (Service Businesses) of Balmer Lawrie & Co Ltd
Kolkata: Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd, a Mini Ratna Category-I PSE under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, GOI, has announced an important leadership change at the Board level. Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri has taken over as Director (Service Businesses) with effect from March 1, 2020. Palchaudhuri will be overseeing the Logistics (Infrastructure & Services) and Travel & Vacations businesses of the Company. Prior to assuming charge as Director, Palchaudhuri was heading the Sales & Marketing function of SBU: Industrial Packaging in the Company.
