Adani Transmission Ltd acquires Essar Power's transmission line for `1,913 crore
New Delhi: Adani Transmission Ltd. (ATL), India's largest private sector transmission and distribution company, has signed definitive agreements with Essar Power Ltd. (EPL) for acquiring 673 ckt kms operational inter-state transmission project owned and operated by Essar Power Transmission Ltd. (EPTCL). The Enterprise value for the transaction is INR 1,913 crore.
Anil Sardana, MD & CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd said, "The acquisition of Essar's transmission asset will consolidate ATL's presence in central India. With this acquisition, ATL is well on path to achieve its 20,000 ckt kms target before time. We continue to remain at the forefront of grid stability and provide sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy solutions while creating long term sustainable value for our stakeholders."
The target asset is an operational 400 kV inter-state transmission line linking Mahan in Madhya Pradesh to Sipat pooling substation in Chhattisgarh with line length of 673 ckt kms. The project operates under the CERC regulated return framework and was commissioned on 22 Sep 2018. The proposed transaction will be executed through transaction steps which shall be subject to necessary regulatory approvals and other consents.
The acquisition is in line with ATL's value added growth strategy through organic as well as inorganic growth opportunities. With this acquisition, the cumulative network of ATL will reach 19,468 ckt kms, out of which 14,952 ckt kms is operational and 4,516 ckt kms is under various stages of execution. Further, with this scale of operations, ATL will derive synergies in terms of O&M cost optimization and shared resources. It will also fortify its position of being the largest private sector transmission and distribution company in the country. The asset will be operated in line with ATL's operational excellence framework committed to the highest standard of Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) aspects.
Adani Transmission Limited is the country's largest private transmission company with a cumulative transmission network of 18,795 ckt kms, out of which 14,279 ckt kms is operational and 4,516 ckt kms is at various stages of
construction.
