Adani tops DHFL bid, says rivals want it out of race

New Delhi: Billionaire Gautam Adani's roads-to-mining group outbid US-based Oaktree with a Rs 33,000 crore bid for collapsed housing lender, DHFL, but rival bidders want it out of the race for allegedly missing the deadline - a charge Adani Group denies saying it followed due process and the "cartel" wants to prevent value maximisation.

Four entities - Adani Group, Piramal Group, US-based asset management company Oaktree Capital Management and SC Lowy - submitted bids for DHFL in October, sources with DHFL lenders and industry said.

But lenders, who are getting DHFL auctioned to recover unpaid loans, wanted suitors to revise their bids as original offers were low. Adani Group, which had initially bid only for DHFL's wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) portfolio, in the revised offer submitted on November 17 bid for the entire book, offering a total of Rs 30,000 crore plus interest of Rs 3,000 crore, a lending source said.

This was more than Rs 28,300 crore offered by Oaktree, they said adding the US firm's conditional bid had outlined that it would hold back Rs 1,000 crore on insurance claims.

Piramal quoted Rs 23,500 crore only for the retail portfolio of DHFL while Hong Kong-based SC Lowy bid Rs 2,350 crore for SRA. Soon after, rival bidders cried foul over Adani's bid, saying the group had submitted the bid past the deadline and that it cannot expand on its original plan.

All the three rival bidders sought disqualification of Adani, the source said. Adani has countered the move, writing a detailed letter to the DHFL administrator, who is overseeing the sale, saying it had originally put in an expression of interest (EoI) for both - full book and wholesale and SRA portfolio.

Sources said the November 22 letter said its October bid was only for wholesale and SRA assets of DHFL as it was hopeful that it along with Piramal Group would complete the deal (Piramal Group bid only for the retail assets). But on the opening of bids on November 9, Adani saw bids put in by rivals did not reflect the value of the company and decided to bid for the entire book.