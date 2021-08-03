Adani Ports' Q1 net profit jumps 77%

New Delhi: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) on Tuesday reported a 77.04 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,341.69 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year. The country's largest integrated logistics player had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 757.83 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Its total income during the latest June quarter rose to Rs 4,938.43 crore, against Rs 2,749.46 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total expenses during the quarter under review increased to Rs 3,464.88 crore, from Rs 1,805.24 crore a year ago. The company reported the highest year-on-year quarterly growth of 83 per cent against all India cargo growth of 33 per cent. Its consolidated revenue grew 99 per cent, from Rs 2,293 crore in first quarter of 2020-21 to Rs 4,557 crore in first quarter of FY22.