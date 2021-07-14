Adani group takes over management of Mumbai airport

Mumbai: Adani Group on Tuesday said it has taken over the management of Mumbai International airport from the GVK group.

The Group last August had announced that it would acquire GVK Group's stake in Mumbai airport.

Adani Group will have 74 per cent stake in Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, post the stake purchase transaction, with 50.5 per cent being bought from GVK Group and 23.5 per cent from minority partners including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Bidvest Group, it had said.

"We are delighted to take over management of the world class Mumbai International Airport. We promise to make Mumbai proud. The Adani Group will build an airport ecosystem of the future for business, leisure and entertainment. We will create thousands of new local jobs, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said in a tweet.

Later in a statement, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, said it has taken over the management control of Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from the GVK Group following the MIAL Board Meeting earlier in the day.

This follows approvals received from the Central Government, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) of Maharashtra, and the Government of Maharashtra, it added.

Our larger objective is to reinvent airports as ecosystems that drive local economic development and act as the nuclei around which we can catalyse aviation-linked businesses. These include metropolitan developments that span entertainment facilities, e-commerce and logistics capabilities, aviation dependent industries, smart city developments, and other innovative business concepts, Adani said in the statement.