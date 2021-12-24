Adani Group announces annual prize for social enterprise

Ahmedabad: The Adani Group, India's fastest-growing portfolio of companies, will institute the Adani Prize for Social Enterprise – India's biggest annual prize in the social sphere.

This was announced by Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, at the first-ever Green Talks, an Adani talk-series initiative to provide social entrepreneurs a platform to present their ideas and secure support

for their work.

Beginning in 2022, the Adani Prize for Social Enterprise will be awarded to five outstanding social entrepreneurs for their impact in India and other parts of the developing world.

The Adani Prize will provide a total of Rs 5 crore in funding for the five chosen social enterprises. The winners will be chosen by an international panel of eminent personalities drawn from different fields of expertise, including science, business and governance.