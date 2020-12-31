Adani Green Energy commissions 100-MW solar power project in Gujarat

New Delhi: Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) on Wednesday said it has commissioned a 100 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Khirsara in Gujarat.

"Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), has commissioned a 100 MW solar power project at Khirsara, Gujarat, ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date (COD) as per its 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA ) with the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam India (GUVNL)," AGEL said in a statement.

The PPA is priced at Rs 2.44 per kilowatt-hour, as on Tuesday (December 29).

With this commissioning, AGEL's total operational renewable power capacity grows to 2,950 MW, showing a compound average growth rate of 55 per cent since March 2016.

The plant will be connected to its Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of over 80 solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India, it added.

AGEL has a total renewable capacity of 14,195 MW, including 11,245 MW awarded and under-implementation projects. It targets commissioning of a renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025.

Vneet S Jaain, MD & CEO of AGEL, stated, "Adani Green is committed to creating a sustainable future through rapid project execution capability in line with the global best practices in the renewable energy sector."

He added that the commencement of 100 MW solar power project in Khirsara, Kutchh, Gujarat is in line with the Adani Group's legacy of scale and speed, and is another significant step towards achieving its vision of 25 gigawatt (GW) renewable energy by 2025.