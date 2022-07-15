Adani, Gadot win tender to privatise Haifa Port
Mumbai: Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said the group has won the tender for privatisation of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.
"Delighted to win the tender for privatisation of Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations, Adani said in a
tweet.
"Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history!, Adani said in the same tweet.
"Needless to say, we are delighted to win the privatisation tender of the Port of Haifa and this is one of the many steps we are taking to transform APSEZ into a global transport utility that will include logistics and warehousing," said Karan Adani, Wholetime Director & CEO, APSEZ.
"Our partnership with Adani blends the best of two worlds – our expertise in handling cargo in Haifa Port and Adani's world class capability in managing port operations," said Opher Linchevski, CEO of Gadot.
Haifa Port Company Ltd (HPC), for which APSEZ and Gadot made their successful bid, operates the Port of Haifa, one of the two biggest commercial ports in Israel.
The Haifa port, which handles nearly half of Israel's container cargo, is also the country's principal port for passenger traffic and cruise ships.
