Adani Foundation leads yoga yatra to 75 sites across Gujarat
Ahmedabad: In the run-up to India's 75th Independence Day, celebrated across India as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM), the Adani Foundation has organised a yoga tour of the state. The tour covers 75 heritage, tourist, archaeological sites and landmark architectural sites across Gujarat.
Each of these sites is of immense significance and many of these are revered religious sites. These sites were chosen to reflect the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of Gujarat.
The yoga performances across the state have been documented in the form of short films to showcase benefits of yoga in the backdrop of Gujarat's unique culture, history, architectural marvels, natural eco-system and a diverse geography.
This content is available to viewers on a variety of online and broadcast platforms. A song, 'Yog Karo,' created by Sachin-Jigar and sung by Shankar Mahadevan, has also been produced to raise awareness, highlighting the beauty of Gujarat and depicting various yoga positions.
The elements of each asana or posture performed in this song is linked to that particular site, such as the performance of Simhasana, Vrukshasana, and Mayurasana at Gir Forest.
"Each episode of this Yoga Yatra reveals the beauty and grandeur of Gujarat by taking viewers and yoga enthusiasts on an immersive tour of the state's most remarkable destinations and the innumerable facets of the practice of yoga," said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Govt reconstitutes panel to examine rep of officials17 Jun 2022 8:02 PM GMT
'Why action was taken only against actor Ketaki Chitale?'17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
HC says right to vote not absolute, rejects pleas by Nawab, Deshmukh17 Jun 2022 8:01 PM GMT
Youth fury over 'Agnipath' singes nation17 Jun 2022 8:00 PM GMT
Army, Navy, Air Force to kickstart initial recruitment process by next ...17 Jun 2022 7:59 PM GMT