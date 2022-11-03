Adani Enterprises' Q2 PAT rises 117% to `461 cr

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday announced its results for FY23 first half and quarter ended September 30, 2022.

In H1 FY23 the company's total Income increased by 202 per cent to Rs 79,508 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.

Firm's EBIDTA increased by 86 per cent to Rs 4,100 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.

The Attributable PAT of the company increased by 92 per cent to Rs 930 crore in line with EBIDTA.

Further, comapmy's total income in Q2 FY23 increased by 183 per cent to Rs 38,441 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business.

The EBIDTA increased by 69 per cent to Rs 2,136 crore on account of strong performance by IRM and Airport business

In line with EBIDTA the firm's attributable PAT increased by 117 per cent to Rs 461 crore in Q2 FY23.

"Adani Enterprises has yet again validated its standing as India's most successful new business incubator as it continues to build on exciting ideas strategically aligned with the diverse strengths of the Adani portfolio of companies," said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group. "AEL's accelerating pace of business incubation and its remarkably consistent success demonstrates the robustness of the Adani Group's fundamental approach to value creation as we transform sector after sector through digitisation, innovation in technology and a greater emphasis on equitable energy transition. We continue to believe ever firmly in the India growth story and remain committed to our core philosophy of nation-building through the development of advanced, efficient and world-class infrastructure that delivers increasing shareholder value."