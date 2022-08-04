Adani Enterprises inks pact with Israel's IIA

Ahmedabad /Tel Aviv: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL), the business incubation arm of the Adani Group, has signed an MoU with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), the premier public-funded agency overseeing Israel's innovation policy, for cooperation in technological innovation between Israeli entities and the Adani Group.

The MoU will lead to the creation of a cutting-edge innovation platform that will allow Adani businesses to access tech solutions provided by Israeli start-ups whereby selected innovation projects will be supported by the partnership. The collaboration will span climate change, cyber, AI, IoT, 5G, agriculture, all of which are core businesses for Adani.

Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said, "The Haifa Port acquisition demonstrates the Adani Group's commitment to Israel. The partnership with the Israel Innovation Authority is yet another large step in deepening our relations within Israel and provides us a platform to access the hundreds of cutting-edge technologies that Israel continues to produce. What we offer in return is the broadest sandbox of multiple B2B and B2C industries from Adani to multiple tech companies in Israel. It is a classic supply demand match between two nations that have always shared very strong bonds. The Adani-IIA collaboration will also help to open various channels for the latest technologies from Israel to enter India and accelerate the digitisation of several other organisations."

Dror Bin, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority said, "The IIA is pleased to partner with the Adani Group in cementing Adani's and India's strategic collaboration with Israel, following the group's historic acquisition of Haifa Port last month. The Adani Group, one of India's largest conglomerates, is a partner of choice for any Israeli startup looking to tap into the world's fastest growing economy – India. With this MoU, the Israel Innovation Authority will provide Israeli companies a unique opportunity to co-develop, pilot and scale-up innovative technologies in collaboration with Adani's diverse businesses in the fields of renewable energy, AI, logistics and more. As we celebrate this year the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Israel, we are proud to further expand our collaboration with India in the field of innovation, and together with the Adani Group, lead the sustainable and digital transformation that will create ripple effects worldwide."