Adani Enterprises arm AAHL incorporates 3 wholly-owned subsidiaries
New Delhi: Adani Enterprises on Tuesday said its arm AAHL has incorporated three wholly-owned subsidiaries — VSSL, GMSL and PISL.
The company said the three entities incorporated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a WOS (wholly-owned subsidiary) of the company for operating and maintaining the airports and carrying out the commercial activities in and outside the airports, are yet to commence business operations.
"AAHL, a wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company has incorporated WOS namely, 'Vijaynagara Smart Solutions Limited' (VSSL), 'Gomti Metropolis Solutions Limited' (GMSL), 'Periyar Infrastructure Services Limited' (PISL) on February 10, 2020," the company said in a regulatory filing.
All four entities have an authorised share capital of Rs one lakh each, it said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Indian sustains severe burn injuries while trying to save...12 Feb 2020 7:09 AM GMT
Kapil, Azharuddin urge BCCI to take action against U-19...12 Feb 2020 7:07 AM GMT
CBI bribery case: Why bigger accused roaming free, says...12 Feb 2020 6:59 AM GMT
BJP to review Delhi poll results today12 Feb 2020 6:53 AM GMT
India Will Give Memorable Welcome: PM Modi On Donald...12 Feb 2020 6:45 AM GMT