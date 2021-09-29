Action will be taken if there are violations: Sebi

Mumbai: Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi on Tuesday said that whatever actions are required will be taken if there are violations but declined to offer any specific comment to a query on events related to Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

Zee is witnessing a battle between its largest shareholder Invesco Developing Markets Fund and the original promoters. Invesco wants to remove Punit Goenka, Zee's long time chief executive and managing director, in an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).

On Tuesday, Tyagi said that Sebi will take action if it finds any violations but declined a case-specific comment.

"It (the question) is a case-specific one but if there are any violations of any Sebi regulations, definitely whatever actions are required that will be taken," Tyagi told reporters here.