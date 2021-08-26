ACAE inaugurates new office in Kolkata

Kolkata: On the occasion of their 62nd Foundation Day on Thursday, Association of Corporate Advisers and Executives (ACAE) inaugurated their new office at 4th Floor, Unit no. 1, 6 Lyons Range, Kolkata – 700001. This inauguration was carried out by the Chief Guest for the occasion – CA Nihar N. Jambusaria, President and Guest of Honour CA Dr. Debashis Mitra , Vice President , of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India who was also duly felicitated to mark this red- letter day for the association. President ACAE CA Anup Sanghai welcomed guests and Project Chairman CA Anand Chopra briefed about ACAE. CAJitendra Lohia briefed about setting up of complete state of the art techonolgical equipments installed at ACAE CA Vivek Agarwal offered Vote of thanks.