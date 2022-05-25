Aarohan BPO gives job opportunities in Rajnandgaon

New Delhi: Aarohan Business Processing Outsourcing Unit is one of the flagship schemes of Rajnandgaon District Administration.

The establishment of the BPO has enhanced local employment and skilled the youth of the district. It has paved the way for unprecedented development of Rajnandgaon.

The Aarohan BPO aims at training and employing rural youth into international BPO workers.

The primary objective of the project is to prevent youth from migrating to other cities. In order to accomplish these objectives, Aarohan BPO originally established the state-of-the-art infrastructure in 2018. It was continued for one year until September 2019.

After Covid, the BPO was revived when the E-Governance Society Rajnandgaon signed a MoU with Technocast Business Solutions. It started its operations from 1 September 2020 onwards. The Aarohan BPO has proven to be a success with over 2000 jobs generated so far. Based on the statistics of the administration, 53 per cent of OBCs, 21 per cent of URs, 15 per cent of SCs, and 11 per cent of STs were employed locally.

Another feather in the hat of the Aarohan BPO is its partnership with the prestigious acclaimed e-commerce platforms including Swiggy, Meesho, Ajio, Animall among others.