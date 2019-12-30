AAI to set up India's first three water aerodromes in Andaman & Nicobar

Hyderabad: Airports Authority of India (AAI) is in the process of seeking environmental clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change for three, first-of-its-kind in the country, water aerodromes in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The AAI intends to develop water aerodromes in Long Island, Swaraj Island and Shaheed Island with a total investment of Rs 50 crore and sought clearance for preparing the Terms of References separately for three airports.

a airports are part of the ten water aerodromes that the Centre intends to develop.

"It was recommended that 'ToR' along with Public Hearing prescribed by the Expert Appraisal Committee (Infrastructure-2) should be considered for preparation of EIA/EMP report for the above mentioned project in addition to all the relevant information as per the 'Generic Structure of EIA' given in Appendix III and IIIA in the EIA Notification, 2006," an Expert Appraisal Committee under the ministry said in its website.

"The draft EIA/EMP report shall be submitted to the State Pollution Control Board for public hearing. The issues emerged and response to the issues shall be incorporated in the EIA report," it added.

The incoming of tourists at proposed project locations will lead to increase in tourism and hotel business at local level.

The proposed projects will serve employment to local people.

Establishment of water aerodromes will contribute in increase in level of current social infrastructural facilities of the islands, the EAC said.

The civil aviation ministry recently said it has invited bids for three unserved airports/airstrips in Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and one underserved airport in Lakshadweep Island under the fourth round of the regional air connectivity scheme. Director General of Civil Aviation last year issued licensing norms for water aerodromes, where amphibian planes can land and takeoff.