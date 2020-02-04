AAI hosts 36th Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) Interoperability Working Group (IWG) meet

New Delhi: Airports Authority of India is hosting 36th Satellite Based Augmentation System (SBAS) Interoperability Working Group (IWG) meet from 4th to 7th February 2020 at Aloft Hotel, Aerocity, New Delhi. Vineet Gulati, Member (ANS), AAI inaugurated the event today by lighting the lamp in the presence of IWG Co-Chairpersons Greg Thompson & Didier Flament, senior officials from DGCA, ISRO and delegates from IWG member countries like USA, Europe, Japan, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea etc.

The four-day meet will focus on the status of SBAS Procedures, Implementation and Plans along with various technical sessions by IWG Member Countries like the US, Canada, Africa, Australia and others. The SBAS IWG meetings are co-chaired by the representative from USA and Europe with the participation from other Air Navigation service providers of the operational Satellite Base Augmentation System (SBAS) -EGNOS-Europe, WAAS-USA, C-WAAS-Canada, MSAS-Japan.

The SBAS Interoperability Working Group (IWG) is a forum for SBAS providers to address issues related to the interoperability of SBAS systems, with a goal of providing seamless operations for users. The upcoming SBAS service providers in the world are BDSBAS-China, KASS-South Korea, ASECNA-Africa, SDCM-Russia, SPAN-Australia & New Zealand. With the implementation of SBAS services by said countries, seamless navigation for safe & efficient aircraft operations can be provided all over the world using satellite based technology. AAI is also hosting an outreach event on 6th February 2020 with various airlines, receiver/aircraft original equipment manufacturers(OEMs) to deliberate on adaption of SBAS utilization by civil aviation industry. It is expected that various international/domestic airlines, receiver/aircraft OEMs will participate in the outreach event.

During the inaugural address, Vineet Gulati, Member (ANS), AAI said, "It is an honour for the Airports Authority of India for hosting the 36th SBAS Interoperability Working Group Meet where delegates from multiple countries are participating today. We are in talks with neighbouring countries for provision of using Indian Satellite based Augmentation Systems-GAGAN."