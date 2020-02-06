Aadhaar-based e-PAN: Instant allotment to begin this month
New Delhi: The government this month will roll out a facility to issue online PAN cards instantly on furnishing of Aadhaar details, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said. The Budget 2020-21 has proposed to launch a system under which Permanent Account Number shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without filling up the detailed application form as it sought to further ease the process of allotment of PAN. When asked when will the facility be launched, Pandey said: "System is getting ready. So this month itself".
Explaining how the facility would work, he said individuals can go to the income tax department website and enter the Aadhaar number. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number. The OTP will be used to verify Aadhaar details. Following this PAN will be allotted instantly and the individual can download the e-PAN card.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
State Labour Dept & KMC undertake SSY scheme awareness...6 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
KMC puts Aadhaar drive on hold after protests in city6 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
Rs 905 cr for East-West Metro corridor, 1st phase to be...6 Feb 2020 6:02 PM GMT
KMC takes measures to train doctors on public health6 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT
Soon, smart classrooms in 300 madrasas6 Feb 2020 6:01 PM GMT