Aadhaar-based e-PAN: Instant allotment to begin this month

New Delhi: The government this month will roll out a facility to issue online PAN cards instantly on furnishing of Aadhaar details, Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey has said. The Budget 2020-21 has proposed to launch a system under which Permanent Account Number shall be instantly allotted online on the basis of Aadhaar without filling up the detailed application form as it sought to further ease the process of allotment of PAN. When asked when will the facility be launched, Pandey said: "System is getting ready. So this month itself".

Explaining how the facility would work, he said individuals can go to the income tax department website and enter the Aadhaar number. A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to the Aadhaar registered mobile number. The OTP will be used to verify Aadhaar details. Following this PAN will be allotted instantly and the individual can download the e-PAN card.