88,000 appeals pending before ITAT: Chairman
Dehradun: There are 88,000 appeals pending before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) and efforts are being made for their speedy disposal, its chairman said on Wednesday.
Of the total appeals, 24,000 are pending before the Delhi bench followed by Mumbai bench (15000-16000), ITAT Chairman Justice PP Bhatt told reporters here.
As part of the endeavour to dispose the pending appeals expeditiously, 41 vacancies in the tribunal will be filled in the coming days, Bhatt said.
It is likely to take one-and-a-half month to fill the vacant positions, he added.
A new circuit bench will be inaugurated in Dehradun by Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday. After that, 800 income tax related appeals from Uttarakhand pending before the tribunal's Delhi bench will be transferred to the circuit bench of
Dehradun.
