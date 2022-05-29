7 of top-10 firms add Rs 1.16 lakh cr in m-cap
New Delhi: The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,16,048.1 crore last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer.
While Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other winners from the top-10 list, Reliance Industries, TCS and Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) emerged as the laggards.
The market valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 39,358.5 crore to reach Rs 7,72,514.65 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation rallied Rs 23,230.8 crore to Rs 3,86,264.80 crore and that of HDFC zoomed Rs 23,141.7 crore to Rs 4,22,654.38 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of ICICI Bank went higher by Rs 21,047.06 crore to Rs 5,14,298.92 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) climbed Rs 5,801 crore to Rs 4,18,564.28 crore.
Infosys added Rs 2,341.24 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,14,644.50 crore.
The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) rose Rs 1,127.8 crore to Rs 5,47,525.25 crore.
In contrast, Reliance Industries' market valuation tumbled Rs 31,761.77 crore to stand at Rs 17,42,128.01 crore.
The m-cap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) tanked Rs 11,599.19 crore to Rs 11,93,655.74 crore and that of LIC fell by Rs 2,972.75 crore to Rs 5,19,630.19 crore.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
L-G to officials: Submit action plan for razing garbage mounds29 May 2022 7:16 PM GMT
Madrid win Champions League final marred by crowd chaos29 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
357 fresh cases and 0 deaths; positivity rate falls below 2%29 May 2022 7:15 PM GMT
IIT Delhi study reveals mechanisms driving SARS-CoV-2 evolution in...29 May 2022 7:14 PM GMT
Light rain brings respite from heat29 May 2022 7:13 PM GMT