61 lakh 'pucca' houses built under PMAY-U housing scheme, says Puri
New Delhi: Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that a total of 61 lakh all-weather 'pucca' houses, out of 1.22 crore houses, have been constructed or delivered to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban's (PMAY-U) 'Housing for All' mission.
Under PMAY-U, central assistance has been provided to states and Union Territories (UTs) since June 25, 2015, for giving all-weather pucca houses to eligible urban beneficiaries, including homeless people.
In reply to a question, Puri told Lok Sabha that based on the project proposals submitted by states/UTs, a total of 1.22 crore houses have been sanctioned during the mission period, that is, till 31 March 2022, and completion of the projects generally takes 12-36 months in different verticals of the scheme.
During Question Hour, the union minister also said that against the sanctioned houses, 1.01 crore have been grounded for construction, of which 61.15 lakh are completed or delivered to the beneficiaries.
The minister said that out of the total 1.22 crore sanctioned houses, around 41 lakh houses have been sanctioned in the last two years. "States and UTs have been advised to expedite the construction of sanctioned houses so that all houses are completed within the stipulated timeline as per detailed project reports," he said.
