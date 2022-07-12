60 start-ups registered with ISRO since opening of space sector
Bengaluru: Around 60 start-ups have registered with ISRO since "unlocking" of the Indian space sector by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and quite a few of them are dealing with projects related to space debris management, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
The other start-up proposals vary from nano-satellite, launch vehicle, ground systems and research, the Minister of State for Science, Technology and Space said. He was speaking after inaugurating the "ISRO System for Safe & Sustainable Space Operation and Management" (IS4OM) here.
"Nearly 60 start-ups have registered themselves to work with ISRO as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of unlocking the space. This includes a start-up 'Digantara' which is working on space debris management," Singh said.
The minister said Modi has broken "many taboos of the past" by allowing private players in unlocking the space sector through ISRO's commercial arm NewSpace India Limited.
Speaking about the space debris management, Singh said, "Today, we have addressed an issue which is of great importance. It is related to space traffic management, which India has embarked on. We want a sustainable space sector." I
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
India likely to overtake China as most populous country in 202311 July 2022 7:51 PM GMT
RBI allows international trade settlement in rupees11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Goa Congress says 7 MLAs with party11 July 2022 7:49 PM GMT
SC asks Maha Assembly Speaker to defer action11 July 2022 7:47 PM GMT
Over 800 kids died in adoption agencies run by govt since 201811 July 2022 7:46 PM GMT