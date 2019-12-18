6 new members elected in committee of administration of EPCH

New Delhi: 14th December, 2019 - The 33rd Annual General Meeting [AGM] of the Export Promotion Council was held today at New Delhi.

Ravi K Passi, Chairman – EPCH while addressing the AGM informed that with the active support of the Council, exporting community performed very well with respect to exports from the Country which was Rs 23,029.36 crore in 2017-18 and reached to the tune of Rs 26,590.25 in 2018-19 crore registering an impressive growth of 15.46% over the previous year.

Passi further informed about multifarious activities related to marketing, product and design development, skilling, compliance and other initiatives undertaken by EPCH during 2018-19 which included participation in International fairs within India and in the overseas markets, organising informative seminars all across craft clusters, providing handholding to entrepreneurs, exporters and artisans and Council's active engagement with MSME's SFURTI programme in Norther Eastern Region.

He informed that Council also represented various issues pertaining to GST, MEIS benefits and the range of other issues affecting handicrafts sector at the highest level including Ministry of Textiles, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and Ministry of Finance.

During 33rd AGM also saw election for six members of the Committee of Administration were also elected. The newly elected members include Raj Kumar Malhotra of Asian Handicrafts Pvt. Ltd., Gurgaon from Northern Region, Hansraj Baheti of Thar Art Exports, Jodhpur and Lekhraj Maheshwari of Rajasthan Handloom & Handicrafts Industries, Jaipur from North West Region, Nabeel Ahmad of Nawab Regency, Moradabd, Kamal Soni of Vallabh Metal Inc., Moradabd and Sharad Kumar Bansal of Bansal Impex, Moradabad are elected from Central Region informed Rakesh Kumar, DG –

EPCH.