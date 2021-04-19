6-day lockdown in Delhi to help contain Covid: Industry, traders

New Delhi: The imposition of lockdown in Delhi till April 26 was a "much needed step" that would help in controlling the rising coronavirus cases in the national capital, according to industry chambers and domestic traders.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a six-day lockdown from 10 pm on Monday till 5 am on April 26 which he said was necessary to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases as the city's health system was stretched to its limits.

Industry body Assocham said that private industries are coming forward in assisting the government to help in the vaccination drive and these steps will help in containing the virus and help the economy to recover. "The Delhi government's move to further extend the imposition of restrictions for another six days will help in containing the spread of the virus in the national capital," the chamber said in a statement.

PHDCCI said that they are appreciative of the statement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman that the government is not going to impose any national lockdown, which may harm the economy.

It said that the nation needs to focus on setting up mini containment zones in areas suffering high infection rates with effective medical focus rather than implementing a nationalwide lockdown.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the lockdown imposed by the Delhi government is a welcome and much needed step to break the chain of corona pandemic.

It also said that traders will not lag behind in maintaining supply of essential commodities while observing safety protocols and abiding by the guidelines of the government.

He suggested the Delhi government to nominate five nodal officers dividing the state into five zones - Central, East, West, North and South Delhi - to collaborate with CAIT team leaders for smoothing the passage of supply of essential goods to Delhi people.

"As per an estimate during the curfew, each day there will be a business loss of about Rs 600 crore in Delhi. It is also estimated that taking stock of situations of several states which have either full lockdown, partial lockdown, night curfew or other restrictions, it is further estimated that such a situation is causing a business loss of about Rs 10,000 crore each day," it said.

Nearly 100 prominent markets of Delhi including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Karol Bagh, Cycle Market, and Mori Gate have begun their self-imposed lockdown from Monday, it added.