57 pilots resigned, seeking greener pastures: Air India

New Delhi: Air India has now accepted that 57 pilots seeking greener pastures had resigned from the services of the airline citing financial constraints.

Air India issued the clarification on the issue of acceptance of resignation of

pilots.

Air India said in a media statement, "The fact of the matter is that these pilots (57 in number), seeking greener pastures, had resigned from the services of Air India citing financial constraints.

"The pilots include permanent and contractual ones. Some of the pilots had later withdrawn their resignations. Air India now no longer requires the services of these pilots and has now accepted their resignations."

"Moreover, some of these pilots have filed writ petitions before the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to Air India to accept the withdrawal of their resignations.

This matter is sub judice," Air India said.

In a letter to Rajiv Bansal, Chairman and Managing Director, Air India on Friday, the Indian Commercial Pilots Association (ICPA) said around 50 pilots have received illegal termination letters from the Personnel Department in blatant violation of company's operation manual and service rules.

"What's happening? Around 50 of our pilots have been terminated overnight unceremoniously without proper procedure being followed. A rude shock for those who served the nation in this pandemic putting the nation first," ICPA said in a

tweet.