55 cos come forward to invest in UP Defence Corridor

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Government is making rapid strides towards the development of Defence Corridor, thanks to CM Yogi's efforts.

The Defence Corridor will see UP emerge as one of the largest and most advanced manufacturing centres for defence equipment in the country. In the last three years, the Government has received investment proposals from 55 big companies in the defence sector of which 19 have been allotted land as well to set up their factories.

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has allotted 55 acres of land to the 19 firms, which will establish their manufacturing units at the cost of Rs 1,245 crore, providing employment to thousands of people.

With these investments and many more in the pipeline in the Defence Corridor, the state is gearing up to become self-reliant in the manufacturing of defence equipment in near future.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the creation of a Defence Corridor in UP during the Investors' Summit in January, 2018.

At that time, it was announced that the Defence Corridor would cover Lucknow, Kanpur, Chitrakoot, Jhansi, Agra and Aligarh nodes. Subsequently, domestic and foreign companies dealing in defence products signed MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore for investment in the corridor during the Defence Expo held in Lucknow in February, 2020. Most of the MoUs have been signed for that part of the corridor, which falls in Aligarh's Andla area, located on Khair Road.

Defence manufacturing companies have also shown interest in investing in the Lucknow node of the corridor.

According to UPEIDA officials, altogether 29 companies submitted their proposals to the Government for setting up their units in Aligarh node and also requested for allotment of land for the same.

A total of 11, 8, and 6 defence manufacturing companies sought land from the Government to set up their factories in Lucknow, Kanpur and Jhansi nodes respectively. Acting promptly on their requests, UPEIDA has so far allotted 55.4 hectares of land to 19 international companies in the Aligarh node.

Prominent among the 19 companies include Anchor Research Lab LLP, which will invest Rs 550 crore and has been allotted 10 hectares of land by the UPEIDA.

Similarly, 10 hectares of land has also been allotted to Sadicate Innovation International, which is investing Rs 150 crore.

Jai Sai Anu Overseas, which will set up its unit at the cost of Rs 100 crore, has been given 4.5 hectares of land. Similarly, Milkar Defense Pvt Ltd has been allotted four hectares of land to set up its unit at the cost of Rs 98.25 crore. Tractrix Auto Dynamics, which is investing Rs 40 crore, has been allotted two hectares to set up its factory.

Apart from this, Allen & Elven, Nitya Creation India, PBM Insolation Pvt Ltd, Deep Explo Equipment Pvt Ltd, Veriwin Defense Pvt Ltd. , Advance Fire & Safety, Tractrix Auto Dynamic, Crimson Energy Exports, P-2 Logitech and Cobra Industries have also been provided land for setting up factories. The.companies are likely to start construction of their factories soon.

Officials say that the land allotment work has been completed in the Aligarh node. At present, 4 lane road is being constructed in Aligarh node at a cost of Rs 10.21 crore.