54th edition of IHGF-Delhi to begin on October 14

NEW DELHI: The 54th edition of one of the world's largest handicrafts fairs i.e. IHGF-Delhi fair Autumn'2022 will be held from October 14 to 18. All stakeholders – participants and visitors have been eagerly waiting to expand business through this mega sourcing platform. The fair is open to overseas buyers, buying and sourcing professionals as well as large domestic volume retail buyers from October 14 to 18 at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida. The IHGF Fair Committee-EPCH in its meeting has nominated Avdesh Agarwal as President, IHGF Delhi Fair Autumn Reception Committee'2022.

Avdesh Agarwal, a prominent handicraft exporter from Moradabad, UP for the last 25 years, he is representing Sri Sai D Art and is one of the coopted member of the Committee of Administration of EPCH and is also General Secretary of Moradabad Handicrafts Exporters Association. Agarwal is actively engaged in social work for the education of girls and working for the education and health of artisans in Moradabad,

UP.