52nd IHGF-Delhi Fair closes with strong buyer response

Greater Noida: The 52nd edition of the IHGF Delhi Fair concluded with a Valedictory Ceremony and Best Display Awards with the presence of distinguished guests - Dr Syed Zafar Islam, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Sunil Bharala, Chairman/Minister of State, Labour Welfare Council, Government of UP.

They gave away the Ajai Shankar and PN Suri Memorial Awards for best design and display and shared their thoughts of appreciation for the fair, its vast range on display and the resilience and optimism of the handicrafts industry that has made the fair a success. The ceremony was also attended by, Rajkumar Malhotra, Chairman, EPCH, Kamal Soni Vice Chairman EPCH; Dr Rakesh Kumar, Director General, EPCH & Chairman, IEML; Members of Committee of Administration-EPCH, Award Winners, participants and RK Verma, Executive Director, EPCH.

In his address, Dr Syed Zafar Islam congratulated the awardees and praised them for their award- worthy efforts. He hailed the strengths of the nation's capable and highly skilled artisans and craftsmen, supported by entrepreneurs and manufacturer exporters that present India in the right light today.

"Quality artisans is desh mein, is desh ki mitti se!" he exclaimed. Talking about the vaccination milestone, he said that many countries couldn't believe that a developing country like India could achieve that but through his hard work, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has made the impossible, possible. He added further that the Prime Minister's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Make in India' initiatives plan to take the local brands to a global stage and under the same programs, new schemes will be announced that will benefit the artisans even more. He hailed EPCH under the leadership of Dr Rakesh Kumar for doing commendable and exemplary work for the handicrafts sector. Dr Islam assured the industry stakeholders that they need not worry about anything else except their business, creating a suitable environment for that business is high on the Government's agenda.