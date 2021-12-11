37% of trains in India being hauled by diesel, rest by electric engines

New Delhi: A daily average of 13,555 trains are operating in India currently, and 37 percent of these are being hauled by diesel locomotives, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

The remaining 63 percent are hauled by electric engines, he stated in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha.

As per annual statistical statements for the year 2019-20, total diesel and electricity consumed for running trains were 2,370.55 million liters and 13,854.73 million KWH respectively, which work out to 6.49 million liters per day of diesel and 37.96 million KWH per day of electricity, he mentioned.

''On an average, 13,555 trains/day (both freight and passenger) are running over Indian Railways, out of which about 63 pc & 37 pc of trains are operated/hauled by electric and diesel locomotives, respectively,'' he noted.