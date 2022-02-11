3,628 CNG stations commissioned till Dec 2021

New Delhi: The Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Rameswar Teli in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Thursday informed that the Government has not fixed any criteria for the establishment of CNG stations.

CNG stations are set up by City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities authorized by Petroleum & Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in a Geographical Area (GA).

As on December 31, 2021, 3,628 CNG stations have been commissioned across the county

These CNG stations are set up by the entities as per the Minimum Work Plan determined by PNGRB and their techno-commercial feasibility.

Upto the 10th CGD bidding round, PNGRB has authorized 228 Geographical Areas (GAs) in 27 States/Union Territories including the states of Rajasthan and Bihar for the development of City Gas Distribution networks as per the target set, action plan proposed and timeline determined in

the MWP.

Further, a part of future action, in the 11th round, PNGRB has received bids against 61 GAs covering 215 (212 full & 3 part) districts and Letter of Intent (LoIs) have been issued for 52 GAs.

Further, PNGRB has invited bid on January 7, 2022 for 5 GAs covering 27 districts under the 11A CGD Bidding Round.