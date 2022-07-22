3 Future group cos to file claims before FRL's IRP
New Delhi: Three listed Future group firms will file their claims before the Interim Resolution Professional (IRP) of Future Retail Ltd (FRL), against which insolvency proceeding has been initiated by NCLT earlier
this week.
The three companies — Future Consumer Ltd, Future Enterprises Ltd and Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd — in their respective regulatory filings informed that they have significant amount of receivables from FRL against the transactions undertaken in the course of the business.
"With the initiation of the CIRP (Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process) in Future Retail Ltd, the company would be required to quantify its receivables and submit claim before the IRP as per the provisions and process prescribed under the code including applicable rules made thereunder," said the three Future Group companies in their respective filings on
Thursday.
They would continue to take all appropriate steps in this matter, the filings added.
