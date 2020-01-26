22 expressways/green corridors to be built at `3 lakh crore: Gadkari
3 of them to be completed in 3 years
New Delhi: The government plans to complete three of the 22 expressways and green corridors in the next three years, including the flagship Delhi Mumbai Expressway being built at a new alignment, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said.
These 22 projects comprising 7,500 km of greenfield expressways and corridors are planned to be completed by FY25 at a cost of Rs 3.10 lakh crore.
"We will complete the flagship Delhi Mumbai Express Highway in the next three years. The work will be done in 51 packages and work has already been started on 18. This will be India's longest expressway at 1,320 km and will reduce travel time between Delhi and Mumbai from 24 hours to 13 hours," the road transport and highways minister said.
Of the projects, six are 2,250 km expressways to be built at a cost of Rs 1.45 lakh crore. The remaining 16 are greenfield corridors, including 5,250 km projects to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.65 lakh crore
Besides Delhi Mumbai Expressway, the minister said the trans-Rajasthan and trans-Haryana projects will be completed within the next three years.
About Delhi Mumbai Expressway, he said greenfield alignment has been selected to avoid habitation and optimise cost of land acquisition.
"We have saved about Rs 16,000 crore on land acquisition front alone as land could be acquired at a cost of Rs 80 lakh per hectare for the project," he said, adding that the expressway will unlock new economic opportunities in hinterland districts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.
The expressway has been taken from concept to award in a record time-frame of less than a year.
He said the new projects will provide alternate routes to diversify traffic, improve geometry/alignment and provide connectivity for major towns, thereby reducing distance and travel times
Besides, these will mitigate issues like land acquisition, utility shifting and other clearances related to brown-field expansion of existing alignment and provide thrust to the economy of backward regions by improving infrastructure, the minister said.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
India take 2-0 lead as Men in Blue crush Kiwis by 726 Jan 2020 4:50 PM GMT
Bowlers stood up and took control, says captain Kohli26 Jan 2020 4:49 PM GMT
Pitch became harder for batting as game progressed:26 Jan 2020 4:49 PM GMT
Anand draws with Kovalev; Caruana wins Tata Steel with a...26 Jan 2020 4:48 PM GMT
India A suffer narrow 5-run defeat in third ODI, lose ...26 Jan 2020 4:47 PM GMT