190 mineral blocks put on sale since 2015-16: Joshi

New Delhi: Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that a total of 190 mineral blocks have been put on sale since 2015-16 and expressed hope that 500 mines would be auctioned by the end of 2024.



The government began the process of allocating mineral blocks through auctions in 2015-16. "A total of 190 mines have been auctioned till date. I want to assure today...that we will auction 500 mineral blocks by the end of 2024," Joshi said during 6th National Conclave on Mines and Minerals.

Of the said 190 mines auctioned till date, more than 80 mines have been put on sale in the last one year due to the changes brought in the mining sector. The minister said that good suggestions have cropped up during his deliberations with the chief executive officers of the companies operating in the mining sector.

He assured the CEOs that the government will take serious note of all the suggestions given by them and the interest of the public will be kept in mind.

The mining sector's contribution is around 2.5 per cent to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Joshi said, adding that he has been given the target to scale it to five per cent.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the chief guest at the event, was of the view that mining and coal sector contributes largely to the economic development of the country.

The mines ministry has in the past few years played a major role in bringing transparency in the mining sector. There were always environmental concerns related to the mining sector and this aspect was kept in mind while making of the policies by the government. Shah expressed surprise at the policy of 'first come first serve basis' for block allotment adopted by the previous government and said "how can such a policy be made?".

This government, he said, has also been successful in reducing the imports of coal and has worked for bringing transparency in the allocation of coal and mineral blocks. The entire world has understood that reforms are happening in India and the country is moving ahead when it comes to ease of doing business, he explained.