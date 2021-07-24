17,228 MCA registered firms closed during Apr'20 to Jun'21: Govt

New Delhi: The number of closed companies registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) for the period from April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 is 17,228, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Parkash informed Parliament on Friday.

However, this includes data of companies closed before onset of COVID-19 and also the cause of winding up may not necessarily be closure of industrial activity, he said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.

"The number of closed companies registered with MCA for the period of 1st April 2020 to 30th June 2021 is 17,228 out of which the number of closed companies in Tamil Nadu is 1,899," he said.

On special economic zones, he said at present, there are 379 notified SEZs.

In a separate reply, the minister said that in the last seven financial years (2014-20), India has received FDI (foreign direct investment) inflow worth USD 440.01 billion which is 58 per cent of the inflows reported in the last 21 years (USD 763.58 billion).

In another reply on startups, he informed that as on June 2 this year, SIDBI has committed Rs 5,409.45 crore to 71 SEBI registered Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs).