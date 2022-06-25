14,000 Adani Group employees donate blood across country
Ahmedabad: On Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's 60th birthday, a record 14,000 Adani employees donated blood at various locations across the country. Every year, on the Chairman's birthday, the Adani Foundation organises a voluntary blood donation drive in line with the Adani Group's philosophy of serving the nation and its people in multiple ways.
The Adani Foundation's blood donation drive collected 14,000 blood units, which is almost 5,000 units more than the volume collected last year. Blood donation centres were arranged at 152 locations in 115 cities covering 20 states across India. More than 138 blood banks were engaged in collection. This massive nationwide blood donation drive comes just a day after the Adani Family committed Rs 60,000 crore to supporting a range of social causes. This corpus to be administered by the Adani Foundation, will be utilised for charitable activities related to, especially in the rural regions of the nation.
"It is heart-warming to see so many Adani employees come forward to donate blood on the Chairman's birthday." said Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation. "The social work the foundation is doing, the commitment of 60,000 Crs to the healthcare, education, and skill development sector by the Adani family, and the number of employees participating in the blood donation camps are all testimony to the belief and expectations of the younger generation in social causes as well as their support for the nation-building philosophy of the Adani Group. I feel proud and am thankful for the affection our people show towards us"
