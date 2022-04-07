'1.38 lakh allottees of MPHB can now make online payments'

Bhopal: In order to provide safe and transparent facilities to 1,38,000 allottees, Madhya Pradesh Housing Board has started the facility of online payment for its services. Chairman of the Board Ashutosh Tiwari on Tuesday launched four facilities online in the meeting of the Board of Directors.



Appreciation certificates were distributed by Tiwari to Vipin Agrawal, who received the first non-due certificate online, and to Bharat Dhanelia on receiving the first online discharge certificate. During the meeting, 19 daily wage workers were regularised and handed over appointment letters.