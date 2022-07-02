100th Co-operative day celebrated in Bengal at WBSCU headquarter

Kolkata: The 100th Co-operative day was celebrated at the headquarter of the West Bengal State Cooperative Union (WBSCU) at Salt Lake.



MLA and WBSCU Chairman Swarnakamal Saha inaugurated the function by hoisting the flag. Apart from Saha, Asis Chakraborty, WBSCU Vice Chairman & Chairman of the West Bengal State Co-operative Housing Federation Limited, addressed the gathering of the staff and other dignitaries.

The first co-operative day in the history of the long co-operative movement was celebrated on the first Saturday in July 1923. This year, the theme of the day is "Cooperative builds a better world."

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks given by the chief executive officer Jagneswar Pradhan.